Emmett Jackson makes spring 2026 President’s List at Nichols College

Emmett Jackson of Bristol, has achieved President’s List honors for the spring 2026 semester at Nichols College.

President’s List recognizes those students who achieve high grades during a single semester. Students whose semester grade point average is 3.85 or higher for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and no grades below B- receive President’s List honors.

Nichols College has earned business accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International), the longest serving global accrediting body for business schools and the largest business education network connecting learners, educators, and businesses worldwide. Nichols was founded in 1815. www.nichols.edu