Camp Lake boat launch named to honor Dennis Faber

Dennis Faber (center) and his children Lee and Lindsay pose for a photo after the boat launch on Camp Lake was renamed to honor Faber at Monday’s Village Board meeting. /Submitted photo

The Salem Lakes Village Board Monday unanimously approved naming the boat launch on Camp Lake in the Yaws Subdivision for Dennis Faber.

Faber is a long-time village and town official who also has been very involved with the Camp and Center Lakes Rehabilitation District, as well as lakes in general in what was Salem and is now Salem Lakes.

“For decades, Dennis Faber has been a champion for us and for our lakes.,” said Tom Strachan, CCLRD chairman. “No one has done as much for the village’s lakes than Dennis.”

Strachan spoke at the meeting and asked the board to take the action.

“He does it because he loves the community and he loves the water,” Strachan said. “Every time a boat slides into the water there or a family gathers by the shore we want to remember the man who made this all possible.”

Also speaking in support of the naming were past CCLRD chairman Dean Hintzman, who also read a statement from another past CCLRD chairman Doug Hughes.

Before making the motion to approve the naming, village President Rita Bucur praised Faber for his work on lake issues throughout the village.

Dennis, from my point of view you have been the expert on anything to do with the lakes and you’ve been a big help to me and to this board and the residents here,” Bucur said, “I can’t thank you enough for that. When this idea was presented to me I thought it was very warranted.”

After the unanimous voice vote in favor of the action, Faber spoke, thanking his family and expressing his gratitude for the honor.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Faber said. “Something like this generally happens when someone passes. I get up and I pinch myself, am I still here or does somebody know something I don’t? I am really at a lack for words and that is unusual for people who know me.”

Strachan said the CCLRD will pay for any changes to the launch area to recognize the naming for Faber.