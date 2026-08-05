Aug. 5 lake test results: Swim cautions for Hoag Park beach and Lance Park beach lifted; Paddock Hooker Lake Association beach and DeWitt Park beach under swim cautions

Swim cautions for Hoag Park beach on Paddock Lake and Lance Park beach on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes have been lifted while Paddock Hooker Lake Association beach and DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake are under swim cautions after resampling Tuesday by Kenosha County.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Tuesday that prompted the above actions were:

Hoag Park beach — 16.0 E.coli/100 mL

Lance Park beach — 63.0 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA beach — 548.0 E.coli/100 mL

DeWitt Park beach — 980.0 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA and DeWitt Park beach are scheduled to be resampled. Typically that happens the next day, weather permitting.