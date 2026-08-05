A word from our sponsors: Wheatland Center School seeking part-time Instructional Paraprofessional role for Reading Intervention

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Wheatland Center School — DH

Wheatland J1 School District is currently seeking an energetic, positive candidate to fill a part-time Instructional Paraprofessional role for Reading Intervention. The highly qualified candidate will assist licensed teachers in delivering targeted literacy support to struggling students. Under professional supervision, they will lead small-group instruction, administer reading assessments, track progress, and adapt lesson plans to build students’ phonics, fluency, and comprehension skills. This role is deeply integrated into the school’s Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) and directly supports student learning and skill mastery.

About Wheatland:

The Wheatland J1 School District is a pre K-8 school district with approximately 115 employees, and 650 students. The district covers over 30 square miles and incorporates 4 municipalities. Wheatland attracts students from all over the area and strives for educational excellence in a results oriented, improvement focused educational system. Wheatland boasts top notch teachers, world class curriculum, and a myriad of amazing programs for students. The staff enjoys a student focused, collaborative, family work environment.

Click here for full position information and how to apply.