Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District sets operational referendum for Nov. 3

Residents of the Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District will have a referendum to vote on in the Nov.3 election after recent action by the district’s board.

From a news release from the school district:

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District School Board voted on July 28, 2026, to place an operational

referendum on the November 3, 2026 General Election ballot. If approved by district voters, the referendum would

provide stable local funding to maintain current educational programming and services at Trevor-Wilmot School.

The board voted to seek voter approval to exceed the state revenue limit by $1.9 million per year for four years,

beginning with the 2027-28 school year and ending with the 2030-31 school year.

Why the District Is Asking

Trevor-Wilmot’s financial situation reflects a challenge facing many Wisconsin school districts: state revenue limits have not kept pace with the actual cost of running a school. As a result, the district has faced a structural funding gap

between what the state allows the district to collect and what it costs to operate Trevor-Wilmot School.

The district has already taken significant steps to reduce expenses. Over the past several years, Trevor-Wilmot has held

spending flat, reduced administrative and support staff, shared services with neighboring districts, restructured

employee benefits, deferred maintenance, and paid off debt ahead of schedule, saving taxpayers more than $400,000 in interest costs. Even with those efforts, a funding shortfall remains. Without additional local support, the district cannot maintain its current level of programming and services.

What an approved operational referendum would fund

If approved by voters, referendum funds would be used to:

● Maintain educational programs and student support services

● Retain current staffing levels

● Address deferred maintenance projects including safety and security

Tax Impact of an Approved Referendum (2027-28 school year)

The School Board has made efforts to keep the estimated mill rate increase low, while protecting current educational

programs and services. An approved referendum gives the board approval to temporarily exceed the revenue limit.

For 2027-28, an approved referendum is estimated to increase the mill rate by $1.00 compared to the 2025-26 mill

rate of $5.16. The mill rate represents the property tax rate per $1,000 of equalized property value. This equates to $100

per year per $100,000 of equalized property value.

The November 3, 2026 General Election is the district’s next opportunity to seek voter approval for stable local funding.

District voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots on the referendum question at their regular polling locations.

The district will provide factual information about the referendum in the weeks ahead, including a community information page on the district website and additional communication to families and community members.

For more information, visit https://twc.k12.wi.us/