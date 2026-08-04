Aug. 4, 2026 lake test results: Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach closed to swimming; Hoag Park beach, Lance Park beach, DeWitt Park beach under swim cautions

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach is closed to swimming and Hoag Park beach on Paddock Lake, Lance Park beach on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes and DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake are under swim cautions after sampling by Kenosha County on Monday found elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Monday that prompted the closure and cautions are:

PHLA beach — 2419.0 E.coli/100 mL

Hoag Park beach — 378.0 E.coli/100 mL

Lance Park beach — 921.0 E.coli/100 mL

DeWitt Park beach — 248.0 E.coli/100 mL

The above locations are scheduled to be resampled. That typically occurs the next day, weather permitting.

Results from testing this week by Kenosha County (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 35 E.coli/100 mL; DeWitt Park on Silver Lake 248 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 47 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 17 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 56 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 99 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 68 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake launch 91 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 378 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 16 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 2419 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 26 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 2 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 921 E.coli/100mL

Randall (reported by the District of Powers Lake) — Powers Lake Beach 17 E.coli/100mL