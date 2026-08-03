Local students among UW-Whitewater spring 2026 graduates

More than 1,850 students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at 2026 spring commencement ceremonies, held May 16 at Kachel Fieldhouse in Whitewater and May 19 at the Wells Cultural Center on the Rock County campus in Janesville.

The following students with local ties earned degrees from UW-Whitewater at a spring commencement ceremony:

Christopher Aguilar, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Communication – BA

Grace Anderson, Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: Special Education – MSE

Hunter Blaim, Bristol, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: General Business – BBA

Dalsen Ferbert, Bristol, graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA

Megan Flasch, Kenosha, graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Sarah Franas, Silver Lake, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Elementary Middle Education – BSE

Liam Gallagher, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Social Work – BA

Anthony Krause, Bristol, graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: General Business – BBA

Brooke Lindom, Salem, graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Integrated Science – Business – BS

Aidan Lucero, Trevor, graduated with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Hailie Morton, Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: Business Education – MS

Sean Pietrzyk, Salem, graduated with the following degree: Business Education – MS

Wyatt Quaintance, Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: General Business – BBA

Armando Quintero, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Computer Science – BS

Tatiana Ripp, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Human Resource Management – BBA

Michael Ruggiero, SIlver Lake, graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Operations and Supply Chain Management – BBA

Sabrina Santana, Salem, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Social Work – BA

Melissa Schnorr, Salem, graduated with the following degree: Instructional Design and Learning Technology – MS

Kyle Schuman, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Entrepreneurship and Innovation – BBA

Beatrice Strehlow, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Professional Writing and Publishing BA

Kendra Vallis, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Elementary Middle Education – BSE