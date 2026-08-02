A word from our sponsors: Free accessible rides for voting purposes available for Aug. 11 & Nov. 3 election

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center — DH

Free rides are available for voting purposes for the upcoming elections.

The fall primary for Kenosha County residents will be Tuesday, August 11, followed by the general election on November 3.

Advanced reservation of at least 3 business days is recommended to reserve your ride. Transportation providers are as follows:

Carepool: 262-278-6455 (requires paratransit certification)

LINK Western Kenosha Transportation: 888-203-3498

KAFASI Volunteer Transportation: 262-842-7433

Persons living with disabilities can request special voting accommodations, such as curbside voting. To learn more call Disability Rights WI Voter Hotline: 844-DIS-VOTE.

The website myvote.wi.gov is also an excellent resource to register and request an absentee ballot. For those unable to access the MyVote website, the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center staff can provide direct assistance. To learn more, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646.