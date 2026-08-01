Rain to continue Saturday

Rain is expected to continue through much of Saturday, bringing perhaps another three quarters of an inch, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

The Wisconet weather station at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol says we received .70 of an inch of rain over the last 24 hours at 5:59 a.m.

The NWS hourly forecast calls for rain through about 1 p.m., with a diminished chance of more precipitation through 7 p.m.

Saturday’s high temperature is expected to each just 70.

More rain does not enter the forecast until Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, though at less than a 50 percent chance as of now.