A word from our sponsors: H&R Block brings tax expertise & family fun to the 2026 Kenosha County Fair

Note: This is a paid announcement from H&R Block, Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes and Genoa City. — DH

This summer, the Kenosha County Fair isn’t just about rides, food, and family fun—it’s also your opportunity to connect with trusted local tax professionals right in the heart of the community.

H&R Block is proud to be part of the 2026 Kenosha County Fair, with a booth in the Marketplace representing our local offices in Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes, and Genoa City. Whether you’re stopping by between exhibits or taking a break from the midway, we invite you to come see us, have some fun, and learn how we can support you all year long.

Spin, Win, and Say Hello!

Our booth is designed with the whole family in mind. Stop by to:

Spin the wheel for prizes

Win fun giveaways and H&R Block swag

Ask questions about taxes, credits, and financial planning

Meet your local tax professionals face-to-face

More Than Just Tax Season

While many people think of H&R Block only during tax time, our services go far beyond filing returns. At our Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes, and Genoa City locations, we’re here year-round to help with:

Personal and small business tax preparation

Tax planning to help you keep more of what you earn

Understanding tax credits and deductions

Support for life changes like marriage, retirement, or starting a business

Help with IRS letters or tax concerns

Our knowledgeable team is right here in your community, ready to provide guidance tailored to your unique

situation.