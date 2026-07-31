A word from our sponsors: H&R Block brings tax expertise & family fun to the 2026 Kenosha County Fair

Note: This is a paid announcement from H&R Block, Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes and Genoa City. — DH
This summer, the Kenosha County Fair isn’t just about rides, food, and family fun—it’s also your opportunity to connect with trusted local tax professionals right in the heart of the community.
H&R Block is proud to be part of the 2026 Kenosha County Fair, with a booth in the Marketplace representing our local offices in Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes, and Genoa City. Whether you’re stopping by between exhibits or taking a break from the midway, we invite you to come see us, have some fun, and learn how we can support you all year long.
Spin, Win, and Say Hello!
Our booth is designed with the whole family in mind. Stop by to:
- Spin the wheel for prizes
- Win fun giveaways and H&R Block swag
- Ask questions about taxes, credits, and financial planning
- Meet your local tax professionals face-to-face
More Than Just Tax Season
While many people think of H&R Block only during tax time, our services go far beyond filing returns. At our Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes, and Genoa City locations, we’re here year-round to help with:
- Personal and small business tax preparation
- Tax planning to help you keep more of what you earn
- Understanding tax credits and deductions
- Support for life changes like marriage, retirement, or starting a business
- Help with IRS letters or tax concerns
Our knowledgeable team is right here in your community, ready to provide guidance tailored to your unique
situation.