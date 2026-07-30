Fall election 2026: Kenosha County sheriff candidates Republican primary Q&A

The partisan primary election on Aug., 11 will include a contest on the Republican side for sheriff.

Appearing on the ballot will be:

James Beller

Tony Gonzalez

David W. Zoerner, the incumbent

No candidates filed as Democrats or for any other recognized Wisconsin party.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email to the address they submitted with their candidate information.

Here is their biographical information followed by their question responses, presented in alphabetical order:

James M. Beller — Age 51; village, town, city where you reside: City of Kenosha; education: FBI National Academy – Session 291 – Quantico, VA, UW-Platteville – Master of Science, Criminal Justice, WI Law Enforcement Command College (Certified Public Manager), Concordia University – Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Gateway Technical College – Associate of Applied Science, Police Science; Occupation: Captain, Kenosha Police Department; Previous elected or appointed public office: No prior public office.

Tony Gonzalez — Age: 47; village, town, city where you reside: Pleasant Prairie; Education: MS in Organizational Leadership and Administration – Concordia University Wisconsin, BS Criminal Justice – Herzing University Kenosha; occupation: captain, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office; Previous elected office: None.

David W. Zoerner — Age: 57; City, village, town where you reside: Pleasant Prairie; Education: University of Wisconsin-Parkside, B.S. Political Science, Concentration in Administration of Justice; Occupation: Kenosha County Sheriff; Previously Elected or Appointed Offices Held: N/A

1.) Why are you the best candidate for sheriff?

Beller — After 28 years in law enforcement, I know that leadership isn’t about the rank you wear. It’s about the people you lead, the decisions you make, and the trust you earn. I’ve been fortunate to serve in patrol, administration, and investigations, and today I oversee the 60 employees in the Detective Bureau. Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to develop new initiatives, lead major investigations, manage budgets, and develop employees. Those experiences have prepared me to lead the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office on day one. One accomplishment I’m especially proud of is creating the Kenosha Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit. In 2026, it was recognized as Wisconsin’s ICAC Unit of the Year during its first full year in operation. I was also selected by law enforcement leaders throughout Kenosha and Racine counties to command the Kenosha Racine Area Investigative Team, something I consider both an honor and a responsibility. If elected Sheriff, my priorities are simple: keep our communities safe, support and develop our employees, use technology to make our deputies more effective, be a good steward of taxpayer dollars, and lead with integrity, accountability, and transparency. I’m running because I believe my experience, leadership, and proven record of building successful teams can help move the Sheriff’s Office forward.

Gonzalez — As a captain currently in the sheriff’s office I know our agency inside and out. There is minimal to no learning curve. I know and understand our culture, procedures, operations, budget, and what it takes to run our agency from day one. But beyond the operational and administrative aspects, what matters most to me is trust and respect. People from both within and outside of our agency know my character and what I stand for no matter what deceptive messaging is being made. The support and endorsements from different groups from within the agency and the community prove that trust and respect is real. Whether it was from my time in the military or serving the community in different capacities, many have gotten to know my work ethic and character and are confident I’m here to serve our community with integrity and authenticity.

Zoerner — I was born and raised in Kenosha County, and for the past 27 years, I have had the privilege of serving the citizens of Kenosha County through the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. This is more than just the community I serve, it is my home. I was born, raised, and educated here, and my wife and I chose to raise our four sons here as well. I understand firsthand what makes Kenosha County such a special place to live, work, and raise a family. As Sheriff, I am committed to continuing that tradition by making our community as safe as possible for everyone. My experience has also been supported by extensive leadership and executive training. I have completed the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association’s Command Leadership Institute and Executive Leadership Institute, as well as Northwestern University’s Supervision of Police Personnel program. These programs have strengthened my ability to lead an organization, develop personnel, make sound decisions, and effectively manage the challenges facing modern law enforcement. I have also developed strong working relationships with local, regional, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Those partnerships are critical when it comes to protecting our citizens, investigating serious crimes, and holding criminals accountable. By working together, we can ensure Kenosha County families have access to the resources, expertise, and support necessary to effectively investigate and pursue those who prey on our communities. My deep roots in Kenosha County, 27 years of law enforcement experience, leadership training, and commitment to the people who call this community home make me the right choice to continue serving as Sheriff.

2.) The Sheriff’s Department serves all of Kenosha County, but for most Western Kenosha County residents KSOE is their local police department. What will be your top initiatives for this next term that will specifically affect Western Kenosha County if you are elected sheriff?

Beller — Western Kenosha County has always been home to me. I grew up in Paddock Lake, and I understand what residents expect from their Sheriff’s Office. They want deputies who are visible, responsive, and engaged in the community. One of my top priorities will be increasing proactive patrol throughout Western Kenosha County. Deputies shouldn’t just respond to calls for service. They should be visible in neighborhoods, schools, businesses, and community events, building relationships and preventing crime before it happens whenever possible. I also believe we need to continue investing in technology that helps deputies solve crimes faster and keeps our communities safer. Technology should support good police work, not replace it. Strong partnerships with residents, schools, businesses, and local governments are equally important because public safety works best when everyone is working toward the same goal. Finally, I’ll focus on recruiting and retaining great people, providing excellent training, and creating a culture where employees are proud to serve. Great agencies are built by great people, and investing in employees ultimately means better service for every resident of Kenosha County.

Gonzalez — As your primary law-enforcement agency my priority is putting deputies where they’re needed most to improve efficiency and shorten response times. We are also going to focus on issues specific to that area of the county, such as property crimes, protecting businesses, aggressively going after those that prey on our most vulnerable, and making sure deputies are properly trained and equipped to handle the various crises that they face. Most importantly, I’ll be making the effort to personally connect with the community on a regular basis.

Zoerner — Western Kenosha County deserves the same level of attention, resources, and protection as every other part of our county. During my next term, I will focus on initiatives that directly address the concerns of families in our western communities. My approach to these challenges is grounded in both experience and leadership training. Through the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association’s Command Leadership Institute and Executive Leadership Institute, as well as Northwestern University’s Supervision of Police Personnel program, I have received specialized training in organizational leadership, personnel management, and effective law enforcement supervision. I will use that experience to ensure our resources are directed where they can have the greatest impact. One of my priorities will be creating a dedicated unit within our Investigations Division focused specifically on Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC). These heinous crimes are extremely resource-intensive and require specially trained detectives who can dedicate the time and expertise necessary to identify and pursue online predators. Protecting our children and seeking justice for our most vulnerable victims will remain one of my highest priorities. Another major concern in Western Kenosha County is traffic safety. As our communities continue to grow, we are seeing increased traffic, reckless driving, and unauthorized vehicles operating on our roadways. Of particular concern is the operation of motorized vehicles on public roads by young children who may not have the experience or training to safely operate them. I will continue working closely with the villages, towns, and other local partners throughout Western Kenosha County to address these concerns, improve traffic safety, and keep our roads and neighborhoods as safe as possible for our families. As Sheriff, my responsibility is to make sure the department has the right people, training, resources, and partnerships in place to meet the needs of every community in Kenosha County—including Western Kenosha County.

3.) What in your opinion is an effective law enforcement agency?

Beller — An effective law enforcement agency starts with a clear mission and strong leadership. Everything else follows from there. It also starts with hiring good people, giving them outstanding training, and providing them with the tools they need to succeed. When employees know they’re supported and held to high expectations, they perform at a higher level. We should always be looking for better ways to do the job while never losing sight of our mission. That means using technology wisely, making decisions based on facts, and always focusing on protecting the public. Most importantly, an effective law enforcement agency earns the trust of its community every day. That trust isn’t earned through words alone. It’s earned through professionalism, integrity, fairness, and treating people with respect. When a law enforcement agency earns the trust of the community, it is better positioned to prevent crime, solve crime, and keep residents safe. Everything we do begins with keeping our communities safe.

Gonzalez — An effective law-enforcement agency, is one where people feel safe, heard, and respected when a member of law enforcement interacts with them. When the community sees us operating with legitimacy, transparency, and fairness, that’s when real trust is built. It’s about being proactive, being a visible, positive presence before trouble happens, managing taxpayer money responsibly, and remembering that every person we serve is another human being who relies on us.

Zoerner — An effective law enforcement agency is one that earns the trust and confidence of the community it serves. It starts with professional, well-trained, and accountable officers who treat everyone with dignity and respect while enforcing the law fairly and consistently. Effective leadership is at the center of a successful agency. During my career, I have made a commitment to developing my leadership skills through continued education and specialized training, including the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association’s Command Leadership Institute and Executive Leadership Institute, as well as Northwestern University’s Supervision of Police Personnel program. That training has reinforced an important principle: strong agencies are built by developing good people, establishing clear expectations, and holding ourselves accountable to the highest professional standards. An effective agency must also be proactive, not simply reactive. That means identifying problems before they become bigger threats to our communities, responding quickly when people need help, and having the resources, training, and technology necessary to investigate crimes and hold offenders accountable. Communication and strong partnerships are also essential. Law enforcement cannot do its job effectively in isolation. We must work closely with our communities, local governments, schools, businesses, and other law enforcement and public safety agencies. When we communicate and work together, we are better equipped to prevent crime, solve cases, and protect our families. Ultimately, I believe an effective law enforcement agency is one that people can depend on. An agency that is visible when needed, responsive when called upon, fair in its actions, accountable for its decisions, and committed every day to keeping the community safe. That is the standard I believe the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office should continue to uphold.

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