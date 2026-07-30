A word from our sponsors: Westosha Senior Community Center hosting Tech Connect in August

Jamie Freeland Named Executive Director of the Senior Companion Program RACINE — The Senior Companion Program has named Jamie Freeland as its new executive director, bringing more than 25 years of experience in marketing, fundraising and community engagement to the Racine nonprofit as it works to expand volunteer recruitment and services for older adults. Freeland assumes leadership of the organization as it continues its mission […] Racine County Eye Staff

Ali Novak to discuss final ‘Heartbreak Chronicles’ novel at Kenosha bookstore event KENOSHA — New York Times bestselling author Ali Novak, whose novel My Life with the Walter Boys was adapted into a Netflix series, will appear at Blue House Books in downtown Kenosha on Aug. 24 to discuss her new young adult novel In a Heartbeat. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, and […] Racine County Eye Staff

From Moving Boxes to Community Bonds: How New Residents Become Part of Local Life New residents turn an unfamiliar house into a true home by building small connections that grow into real community bonds. Here's how it happens.From Moving Boxes to Community Bonds: How New Residents Become Part of Local Life was first posted on July 29, 2026 at 12:00 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is […] Newspack

Wisconsin Just Legalized Online Sports Betting. Here’s What Happens Next Wisconsin legalized online sports betting through its 11 tribes. Here's how the law works and when Racine bettors can actually place a mobile bet.Wisconsin Just Legalized Online Sports Betting. Here’s What Happens Next was first posted on July 29, 2026 at 11:00 am.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use […] Newspack