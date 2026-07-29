July 29, 2026 lake test results: Swim caution lifted for Center Lake; Hooker Lake boat launch under swim closure; Hoag Park beach, Old Settlers Park beach & Paddock Hooker Lakes Association diving board under swim cautions

A swim caution for Center Lake was lifted, a swim closure placed at Hooker Lake boat launch and swim cautions issued for the Paddock Lake locations of Hoag Park beach, Old Settlers County Park beach and Paddock Hooker Lakes Association diving board area (channel) after sampling by Kenosha County Tuesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from the Tues that prompted the lifiting of one closure, the swim closure and the swim cautions were:

Center Lake — 43.0 E.coli/100 mL

Hooker Lake boat launch — 1300 E.coli/100 mL

Hoag Park beach — 387.0 E.coli/100 mL

Old Settlers County Park beach — 260.0 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA diving board — 387.0 E.coli/100 mL

Hooker Lake, Hoag Park, Old Settlers beach and PHLA diving board are scheduled to be resampled, Typically that is done the next day, weather permitting.

Results from testing this week by Kenosha County (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 260 E.coli/100 mL; DeWitt Park on Silver Lake 99 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 101 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 547 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 167 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 14 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 260 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake launch 1300 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 387 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 30 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 144 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 387 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 7 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 76 E.coli/100mL

Randall (reported by the District of Powers Lake) — Powers Lake Beach 9 E.coli/100mL