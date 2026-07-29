2026 Kenosha County Fair preview: Recycled food container sculpture contest to benefit The Sharing Center

The Kenosha County Fair is holding a new contest this year that allows you to tap your creative energies and will help The Sharing Center

The contest asks participants to build a creative sculpture out of recycled, clean, empty, food containers. Fair guests will “vote” on their favorite sculpture by donating money to their favorite. The sculpture with the most donations by 7pm Sunday, Aug. 18 will be declared the winner.

All monetary donations will be donated to The Sharing Center.

The fair will not be collecting actual food or household items for The Sharing Center, only the money donations.

Here is more info and a required form.