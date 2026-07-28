July 28, 2026 lake test results: Center Lake under swim caution

Center Lake is under a swim caution after sampling by Kenosha County on Monday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Results from testing this week by Kenosha County (except where noted) are:

The result that prompted the closure at Center Lake was 547.0 E.coli/100 mL.

The above locations are scheduled to be resampled. That typically occurs the next day, weather permitting.

Monday’s storm prevented some sites from being sampled. Those locations also were scheduled to be sampled Tuesday.

Results available from Monday from Kenosha County (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes — Camp Lake 14 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 547 E.coli/100 mL; Lake Shangri-la 101 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 167 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park beach 99 E.coli/100 mL; and Silver Lake County Park beach 40 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake beach 7.0 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall (reported by District of Powers Lake) — Powers Lake beach 9 E.coli/100 mL.