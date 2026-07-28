Bristol Fire and Rescue, village of Paddock Lake and Scout Troop 328 host pop-up splash pad at Village Hall

It was a good evening Tuesday to get a little — or a lot — wet and there was just the activity for that at the Paddock Lake Village Hall parking lot.

The Paddock Lake village government, Bristol Fire and Rescue and Scout Troop 328 hosted a pop up splash pad.

The star of the show was the Bristol ladder truck that sprayed water down on people below. Over 100 people attended this first time event, said Tim Popanda, village administrator.

Scouts handed out free popsicles and conducted a meat stick fundraiser too.

Those wishing to get wet were able to run, walk or otherwise place themselves under the spray from the fire truck.

Here are some more photos from the event: