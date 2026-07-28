Agenda: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board meeting July 28, 2026

Racine Concert Band to present 1,544th free concert at Racine Zoo on Aug. 2 RACINE — The Racine Concert Band will continue its summer concert season with its 1,544th free public performance on Sunday, Aug. 2, featuring guest vocalist Ayesu Lartey, a clarinet trio and a program spanning classical works, Broadway standards and patriotic music. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Amphitheatre on the grounds of […] Racine County Eye Staff

Growing Up GenX: Living Dangerously in a Simpler World It’s a miracle I’m going to make it to 60. I really shouldn’t be alive today. You see, mine is the generation that lived dangerously—often without realizing just how dangerous it was. When I was born, I was brought home from the hospital without a car seat. My mother probably sat in the front seat […] David Maack

Jerome Porter Quintet, UW-Parkside musicians to open HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival KENOSHA — The Jerome Porter Quintet, featuring University of Wisconsin-Parkside jazz musicians, will open the HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 15, marking the start of this year’s daylong lakefront music festival at HarborPark Celebration Place. The quintet is scheduled to perform at 2 p.m. on the Snap-on Stage after festival gates […] Racine County Eye Staff

Live Music & Nightlife in Racine County This Week Where to hear music this week — a ticketed Celtic-rock show, free beer-garden sets and the downtown series.Live Music & Nightlife in Racine County This Week was first posted on July 27, 2026 at 12:39 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this […] Newspack