Agenda: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board meeting July 28, 2026

Jul 28th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6:30 p.m., in the school library.

Click here for a Google meeting link.

Agenda items include:

  • Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $1,700,000 Per Year for Four Years for Non-Recurring Purposes
  • Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question of the Approval of a Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $1,700,00 for Four Years for Non-Recurring Purposes.
  • Academic Standards for 2026-2027

The full agenda, including links to supporting information, is available here.

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