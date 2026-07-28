Agenda: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board meeting July 28, 2026

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6:30 p.m., in the school library.
Click here for a Google meeting link.
Agenda items include:
- Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $1,700,000 Per Year for Four Years for Non-Recurring Purposes
- Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question of the Approval of a Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $1,700,00 for Four Years for Non-Recurring Purposes.
- Academic Standards for 2026-2027
The full agenda, including links to supporting information, is available here.