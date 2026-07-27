Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting July 27, 2026

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Discuss and consider for approval the Developer’s Agreement with Continental Properties regarding their development of the Springs of Bristol.
- Discuss and consider for approval a 3-year contract extension for the Village Administrator.
- Discuss the comments of Strand regarding the CSM and need for stop sign for Springs at Bristol and take possible action.
- Discuss and consider for approval of the Strand Flood Study
- Discuss and consider for approval of the 600,000-Gallon Elevated Tank Change Order
- Discuss and consider approval of the 600,000-Gallon Elevated Tank Pay Application No. 6.
- Discuss and consider for approval of Task Order 26-04 for the Wastewater Treatment Facility Final Design, Bidding and UD-1 rate structure review.
- Discuss and consider for approval of Task Order 26-05 for engineering services for Rehabilitation of the Existing 100,000-gallon water tower.
- Consider for approval combined authorization resolution for urban forestry grant and urban forestry catastrophic storm grant program.