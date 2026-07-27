Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting July 27, 2026

Racine Raiders clinch top seed in MWUFL Playoffs with 39-12 win at Sheboygan County The Racine Raiders did exactly what they needed to do Saturday night. Win their road game against the Sheboygan County SaberCats? Check. Score at least three points in the victory? Check. Get another great game from their defense? Check. Earn the No. 1 overall seed for the Mid-West United Football League playoffs and a first-round […] Robb Luehr

One year after the ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ 7,441 Racine County residents face a new Medicaid work rule — and letters arrive next month State data shows 7,441 BadgerCare members in Racine County are in the group covered by the new Medicaid work rule, while local officials say key implementation details remain unsettled.One year after the ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ 7,441 Racine County residents face a new Medicaid work rule — and letters arrive next month was first posted on […] Denise Lockwood

Wisconsin Sent 13 Players Into the 2026 MLB Draft. Here Is Where They All Landed. All 13 Wisconsin players taken in the 2026 MLB Draft — where they landed, their slot values, and what the class means for Brewers and futures-market fans.Wisconsin Sent 13 Players Into the 2026 MLB Draft. Here Is Where They All Landed. was first posted on July 24, 2026 at 4:26 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use […] Newspack

When the Bus Company Isn’t Just a Bus Company Who owns the bus you were riding in — a city agency or a private carrier — changes your deadline, your defendants, and how much you can recover after a crash.When the Bus Company Isn’t Just a Bus Company was first posted on July 24, 2026 at 4:00 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this […] Newspack