Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting July 27, 2026

Jul 27th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

  • Discuss and consider for approval the Developer’s Agreement with Continental Properties regarding their development of the Springs of Bristol.
  • Discuss and consider for approval a 3-year contract extension for the Village Administrator.
  • Discuss the comments of Strand regarding the CSM and need for stop sign for Springs at Bristol and take possible action.
  • Discuss and consider for approval of the Strand Flood Study
  • Discuss and consider for approval of the 600,000-Gallon Elevated Tank Change Order
  • Discuss and consider approval of the 600,000-Gallon Elevated Tank Pay Application No. 6.
  • Discuss and consider for approval of Task Order 26-04 for the Wastewater Treatment Facility Final Design, Bidding and UD-1 rate structure review.
  • Discuss and consider for approval of Task Order 26-05 for engineering services for Rehabilitation of the Existing 100,000-gallon water tower.
  • Consider for approval combined authorization resolution for urban forestry grant and urban forestry catastrophic storm grant program.

The full agenda is available here.

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