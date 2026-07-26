It just might rain

Monday has the highest chance in weeks of it raining here in Western Kenosha County.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast includes a 70 percent chance of rain Monday morning. From a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain could happen, even more if a thunderstorm develops.

The NWS hourly forecast says the rain could start as early as 4 a.m. Monday , but is most likely between 7 and 9 a.m. After a break in the afternoon, there could be a little more rain in the early evening.

It will still be a pretty warm on Monday, with a high of 89.

There’s no chance of rain in the forecast Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and less than a 50 percent chance on Thursday night, Friday, Friday night and Saturday.