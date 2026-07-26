It just might rain

Jul 26th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

Monday has the highest chance in weeks of it raining here in Western Kenosha County.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast includes a 70 percent chance of rain Monday morning. From a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain could happen, even more if a thunderstorm develops.

The NWS hourly forecast says the rain could start as early as 4 a.m. Monday , but is most likely between 7 and 9 a.m. After a break in the afternoon, there could be a little more rain in the early evening.

It will still be a pretty warm on Monday, with a high of 89.

There’s no chance of rain in the forecast Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and less than a 50 percent chance on Thursday night, Friday, Friday night and Saturday.

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