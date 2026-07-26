Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting July 27, 2026

Jul 26th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Agenda items include:

  • Discussion and possible motion for increasing court costs to $48 from $38.
  • Continued discussion of Fire/EMS consolidation.

The full agenda is available here.

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