Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting July 27, 2026

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible motion for increasing court costs to $48 from $38.
- Continued discussion of Fire/EMS consolidation.
Western Kenosha County's news source
The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.
Agenda items include:
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