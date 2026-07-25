Heat advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for a portion of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from noon to 9 p.m., Sunday.

The latest, local NWS forecast says Sunday’s high temperature could reach 92, with hear index values as high as 100.

It’s going to be hot Monday too, with a high temp of 90, but no heat advisory yet.

There’s a chance of rain developing Sunday night. That chance of rain increases to 40-50 percent Monday, before tapering off to 20 percent Monday night and disappearing for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.