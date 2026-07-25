A word from our sponsors: Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center to host Medicare Workshop in Twin Lakes Aug. 25

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center — DH
The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Kenosha County offers no- cost, unbiased, Medicare workshops for those new to Medicare, or who want to learn more.
Trained benefit specialists will be available to answer your questions and discuss the decisions you’ll need to make, including the basics of Medicare coverage, options for private health and drug coverage, and public benefits that can help with health care costs. If possible, we recommend signing up for a workshop 3-4 months before your Medicare starts.
UPCOMING MEDICARE 2026 WORKSHOPS:
- Twin Lakes Community Library, 110 S Lake Ave, Twin Lakes, Meeting Room Tuesday, Aug. 25, 1 – 3 p.m.
- Kenosha Northside Neighborhood Library, 1500 27th Ave, Kenosha, Community Room A Thursday, September 10, 10 a.m. – noon.
Due to limited seating, reservations are required. Call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 to make a reservation or to learn more.