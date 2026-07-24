Longtime Paddock Lake Municipal Judge Robert Brenner memorialized

Salem Lakes Municipal Judge Patrick Dunn(left) presents Paddock Lake Judge Robert Brenner’s gavel to members of Brenner’s family.

Robert Brenner, who served as Paddock Lake’s municipal judge for almost four decades, was remembered with a memorial before municipal court this week at Paddock Lake Village Hall.

The memorial was conducted by Richard Ginkowski, the village’s interim municipal judge and past president of the Wisconsin Municipal Judges Association.

Brenner served as Paddock Lake Municipal Judge from 1988 until his retirement on Jan. 1, 2025. He died at home on June 18.

“Every month for nearly four decades, over 400 sessions of of this court, Judge Brenner lived this out with his fidelity to family, justice and community,” Ginkowski said. “He will be remembered, as he should, for that.”

Brenner’s gavel was presented to members of his family by Salem Lakes Municipal Judge Patrick Dunn. as part of the ceremony.

Though that gavel was given to the family, the gavel currently used in court also has been engraved with Brenner’s name and term, Ginkowski said.

Several other municipal judges from nearby municipalities also attended in their robes.

Here is video of a portion of Ginkowski’s comments at the memorial: