2026 Kenosha County Fair daily preview: Open Class specials tie in to USA 250th birthday, “Fun for the Whole Herd” theme

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

The 2026 Kenosha County Fair has a number of open class specials that tie-in to the United States of America’s 250th birthday or the fair theme of Fun for the Whole Herd.

The specials are in the following areas:

Plants & Soil Science

Flowers & Plants

Arts & Crafts

Photography

Knitting & Crocheting

Foods & Nutrition

Sewing

Home Furnishings

Quilting

Click here for details on these specials, how to enter and more information (scroll to page 11 for list). The initial deadline for entries is July 31, but entries are accepted with a late fee until Aug. 14

This year’s Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 19-23.