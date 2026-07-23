Twin Lakes endorses joining fire/EMS consolidation committee

The Twin Lakes Village Board on Monday approved joining an effort to study consolidating fire and emergency medical services with Randall and Wheatland.

The Twin Lakes Board unanimously approved a motion to request village President Howard Skinner appoint two board members and Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue Chief Ron Redlin to a joint consolidation committee. Skinner was absent from Monday’s meeting.

The Twin Lakes action means two of the three involved municipalities are on board with study of possible consolidation of their fire/EMS departments.

Currently Twin Lakes, Randall and Wheatland all have their own municipal fire departments. Randall and Wheatland contract with Twin Lakes Rescue — technically a separate, private, non-profit entity though it closely coordinates with TLFD — for EMS.

Fire department consolidation has become a current topic again in the wake of a consultant study commissioned by the Randall town government under a state grant.

That study, performed by Public Administration Associates LLC. and presented at a meeting in May, saw the area well served by a consolidated department using the current Twin Lakes station and a station in Wheatland near Highway O and Highway 50. That would eliminate the two current Randall fire stations, including the Bassett station, which was completed in 2004 and is the largest and newest station among the three departments.

Subsequently, the Randall Town Board voted to form a joint commission to study consolidation, if the other two municipalities agree.

The Wheatland Town Board discussed the issue at a meeting in June, but deferred a decision on joining the commission until the Wheatland fire chief, Randall fire chief and perhaps the Twin Lakes chief had a chance to discuss alternatives to the study’s recommendations. At the meeting, Wheatland FD Chief Lou Denko was critical of the study’s plan for moving forward, Denko had asked the chiefs be allowed to meet and present their suggestions on how to move forward,

Twin Lakes Village Board sentiment has seemed to be in favor of more exploration of the issue when it has been discussed. There was little discussion of the topic Monday, but no board members present objected to the concept of consolidation.

The municipalities need to “get something together so we stay talking,” said Trustee Ken Perl, who is chairman of the board’s Police, Fire, Lake Control, Parks and Beaches committee.