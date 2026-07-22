Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 7:31 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 12700 block of Highway 45 for a report of a crash.

UPDATE 7:34 p.m. — Bristol command reports three patients. Requests response from Newport Fire Protection District with a medical unit and possibly Flight for Life medical transport helicopter.

UPDATE 7:39 p.m. — Bristol command requests response from Flight for Life.

UPDATE 8:10 p.m. — Flight for Life on the ground at local landing zone.

UPDATE 8:21 p.m. — Flight for Life in the air, landing zone command reports.

UPDATE 8:26 p.m. — Bristol command at the crash scene terminated,