July 22, 2026 lake test results: Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach and Camp Lake opened to swimming

A swim closure for Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach and a swim caution for Camp Lake were lifted after resampling by Kenosha County on Tuesday showed E.coli levels within normal range at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Results from Tuesday that prompted the lifting of the closure and caution were:

Camp Lake — 105 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA beach — 150 E.coli/100 mL