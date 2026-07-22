FEMA staff on hand at The Sharing Center for storm, flood assistance

FEMA staff are on the scene Wednesday at The Sharing Center to help people who suffered damage in the April storms with applying for assistance, said Sgt. Chris Hannah, emergency management director for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

A Federal Emergency Management Agency in-person support team will host office hours in Kenosha County this week to assist residents who experienced property damage and losses due to the severe storms and flooding that occurred April 13-23, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced (Friday).Office hours will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday — July 22, and 24 — at the Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C) in Trevor.FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration staff will be available to help affected individuals and households apply for assistance and low-interest loans, answer questions about current applications, and make referrals to other community resources. They may also address immediate and emerging needs that survivors may have.Appointments are not required. Residents of any of the 19 Wisconsin counties included in a recent Presidential Disaster Declaration are invited to attend. This includes Racine County, but not Walworth County.People with homeowners, renters, or flood insurance are advised to file a claim before applying for FEMA assistance, as FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.Federal assistance may be available for those whose insurance does not cover all disaster expenses.While FEMA staff will be available in person to assist with disaster aid applications, residents may also file an application online, at https://www.disasterassistance.gov.Those who need additional information or additional help may contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for assistance in multiple languages.The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Aug. 31, 2026.