Units responding for fire in Bristol

Jul 21st, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 11:19 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 17100 block of 75th Street (Highway 50) in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a wood pile on fire. Not near a structure, but trees nearby.

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