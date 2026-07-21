Units responding for fire in Bristol

At about 11:19 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 17100 block of 75th Street (Highway 50) in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting a wood pile on fire. Not near a structure, but trees nearby.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 11:19 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 17100 block of 75th Street (Highway 50) in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting a wood pile on fire. Not near a structure, but trees nearby.
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