July 21, 2026 lake test results: Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach closed to swimming; Camp Lake under swim caution

The Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach is closed to swimming and Camp Lake is under a swim caution after testing by Kenosha County showed elevated levels of E.coli at those locations,

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Monday that prompted the closure and caution were:

PHLA beach — 1300 E.coli/100 mL

Camp Lake — 276 E.coli/100 mL

The above locations are scheduled to be resampled. That typically occurs the next day, weather permitting.

Results from testing this week by Kenosha County (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 115 E.coli/100 mL; DeWitt Park on Silver Lake 4 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 110 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 11 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 36 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 276 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 6 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake launch 50 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 19 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 4 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 1300 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 40 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 133 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 34 E.coli/100mL

Randall (reported by the District of Powers Lake) — Powers Lake Beach 4 E.coli/100mL