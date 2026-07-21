Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting July 21, 2026

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
This meeting also will be livestreamed and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- Awarding of Village Hall HVAC system #4 replacement contract
- Awarding of the 2026 Lift Station Rehabilitation Project to Fischer Excavating, in the amount of $2,926,000.00
- Payment request #1 from Asphalt Contractors, in the amount of $342,859.10 for the Valmar & Yaws sanitary sewer project
- Wisconsin Boy Scouts Sol Crown, 850 Forest Edge Dr., Vernon Hills, IL 60061-3105 (Owner), Nick Roberts, 850 Forest Edge Dr., Vernon Hills, IL 60061 (Agent), requesting to amend a previously approved Conditional Use Permit to allow expansion of an existing campground in the PR-1 Park-Recreational Dist. on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-311-0502. For
informational purposes only this property is located on the east side of CTH “B” (304th Avenue) approximately 900 feet south of CTH “C” (Wilmot Rd.).
- SMM Investments LLC, 4011 80th St., Kenosha, WI 53142 (Owner), Daniel Szczap, 4011 80th St., Kenosha, WI 53142 (Agent), requesting approval of a Certified Survey Map (dated May 29, 2026, and prepared by John P. Konopacki of Pinnacle Engineering Group) to create two (2) approximately 0.4-acre parcels from Tax Parcel #70-4-120-083-4214. For informational purposes only these parcels are located on the south side of Dells Road at the intersection of Eastwood Drive.
- SMM Investments LLC, 4011 80th St., Kenosha, WI 53142 (Owner), Daniel Szczap, 4011 80th St., Kenosha, WI 53142 (Agent), requesting approval of a Certified Survey Map (dated May 29, 2026, and prepared by John P. Konopacki of Pinnacle Engineering Group) to create one (1) approximately 2.7-acre parcel, one (1) approximately 4.0-acre parcel, one (1) approximately 3.8-acre parcel and one (1) approximately 2.6-acre parcel from Tax Parcels #70-4-120-083-4212, 70-4-120-083-4210, 70-4-120-083-4225 and 70-4-120-083-4260 For informational purposes only these parcels are located East of Lakeview Drive between Dells Road and CTH ‘B’.
- Ordinance 2026.07-121 – The Paddocks LLC, 25700 Silver Lake Rd, Salem, WI 53168 (Owner), Brian Filiatreault, 25700 Silver Lake Rd, Salem, WI 53168 (Agent), requesting a rezoning from B-2 (Community Business District) to B-5 (Wholesale Trade and Warehousing District) & PUD (Planned Unit Development Overlay District) on Tax Parcel. 70-4-120-302-0241. For informational purposes only this parcel is located on the west side of CTH “W” (Fox River Road) appx. ½ mile north of CTH “C” (113th Street).
- Resolution 2026.07-170 — Resolution Asking Wisconsin Lawmakers to Limit Battery Energy Storage Systems
- Closed sessions for: Possible sale of 317 E Lake Street, 12416 Antioch Road, 73rd Street; Personnel issues in the Fire Department.