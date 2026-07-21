Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting July 21, 2026

Community State Bank volunteers return for Racine County Fair; Mega Ride Passes on sale through July 28 UNION GROVE — Community State Bank employees are preparing to volunteer during the 104th annual Racine County Fair, returning to roles that include handing out milk and donuts to youth exhibitors and clerking animal auctions, according to a release from the bank. The Racine County Fair is scheduled for July 29 through Aug. 2 at […] Racine County Eye Staff

DQ Blizzard sales to benefit Children’s Wisconsin on Miracle Treat Day July 30 MILWAUKEE — Dairy Queen restaurants across Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan will take part in Miracle Treat Day on Thursday, July 30, donating $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold to Children’s Wisconsin and other local Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Miracle Treat Day is a national fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Kathleen Lockwood, 81 — Obituary Kathleen “Kathy” Helen (Donlon) Lockwood, 81, of Zephyrhills, Florida, formerly of Wooster, Ohio, died July 20, 2026, surrounded by her family. Kathy was born Sept. 5, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Harold Donlon (Donelon) and Mary Donlon (née Pales). Kathleen’s Early Life She lived in Cleveland until 1950, then moved to South Euclid. The family […] Denise Lockwood

Kiwanis Club of West Racine releases 2026 holiday ornament featuring Salmon-A-Rama RACINE — Salmon-A-Rama, a summertime event on Racine’s lakefront, is the featured design on the Kiwanis Club of West Racine’s 2026 holiday ornament. Salmon-A-Rama began in 1974 and has grown into one of the largest freshwater fishing competitions in the world. The event is held in July and draws participants from across the country and […] Racine County Eye Staff