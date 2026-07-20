Rain. You remember rain. Your landscaping may not, but surely you do despite not seeing much of it in the last couple of hot — sometimes sweltering — weeks.

So when is it going to rain?

Monday night may be the night, says the National Weather Service. There’s a 70-40 percent chance of rain Monday night, before midnight. A thunderstorm also is possible during that time.

But don’t expect wet weather to be a trend. After a 20 percent chance of rain again Tuesday night there’s no chance of rain in the latest, local NWS forecast through Sunday.

Temperatures will moderate during the week after Monday, with highs in the high 70s and low 80s. Hotter temps are expected to be back this weekend.