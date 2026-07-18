Units responding for crash in Trevor

Teen charged after 120 mph chase injures deputy, hits bus A driver led deputies on a 120-130 mph chase across Racine County, then rammed a squad car and an occupied city bus, a criminal complaint says. Charges are allegations.Teen charged after 120 mph chase injures deputy, hits bus was first posted on July 17, 2026 at 6:14 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed […] Newspack

How to Find Deleted Tweets: 5 Best Tools That Still Work in 2026 A deleted tweet can be found only when some copy or trace survived. The right place to search depends on who owned the post, when it disappeared, and what details remain. An exact URL calls for a different route than a remembered phrase. A saved archive may answer the question in minutes. This guide compares […] Racine County Eye Staff

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of July 17, 2026 From major public policy decisions and breaking public safety news to championship golf and changing air quality conditions, this week’s top stories kept Racine County readers informed on the issues shaping the community. Here’s a look back at the five stories that drew the most attention during the week of July 17, 2026. Top Stories […] Racine County Eye Staff

Air quality advisory continues for Racine County as PM2.5 hits orange to red levels RACINE COUNTY — An air quality advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 6 p.m. Friday for Racine County and dozens of other Wisconsin counties as fine particle pollution (PM2.5) is expected to reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) to Unhealthy (Red) levels, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The advisory follows […] Racine County Eye Staff