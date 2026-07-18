Units responding for crash in Trevor

At about 12:43 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 26800 block of 104th Street in Trevor.
Per dispatch: ATV rider has a leg injury.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 12:43 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 26800 block of 104th Street in Trevor.
Per dispatch: ATV rider has a leg injury.
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