Units responding for crash in Trevor

Jul 18th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 12:43 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 26800 block of 104th Street in Trevor.

Per dispatch: ATV rider has a leg injury.

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