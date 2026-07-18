The Western Kenosha County Historical Society hosted a picnic in the park Saturday afternoon. The gathering was in Miller Park, 25905 114th St. which also has the historical society’s buildings. Lots of food, including hot dogs, brats, burgers, chips, watermelon, and baked goods were available for free.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman spoke at the flag ceremony, which began the festivities. Behind her on the flag pole is the new Kenosha County flag, which she presented to the society.

Navy Veterans Duncan McNabb, Jeff Van Wie, and Richard Fakes attended. Rickard Fakes talked about his service.

Some children’s games were played and prizes were awarded.

The historical society buildings were open to tour, including the old schoolhouse.

Music for the afternoon was provided by Joe Wejman.