Twin Lakes open to exploring joint fire department talks with Randall, Wheatland

The Twin Lakes Village Board appears to be open to some sort of exploration of consolidating fire departments with Wheatland and Randall.

The board discussed the issue at its July 6 committee of the whole meeting.

“I’m 100 percent in support of all three entities continuing talks,” said President Howard Skinner.

Some sort of joint committee to explore consolidation also was endorsed by Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue Chief Ron Redlin at the same meeting.

Fire department consolidation has become a current topic again in the wake of a consultant study commissioned by the Randall town government under a state grant.

That study, performed by Public Administration Associates LLC. and presented at a meeting in May, saw the area well served by a consolidated department using the current Twin Lakes station and a station in Wheatland near Highway O and Highway 50. That would eliminate the two current Randall fire stations, including the Bassett station, which was completed in 2004 and is the largest and newest station among the three departments.

Subsequently, the Randall Town Board voted to form a joint commission to study consolidation, if the other two municipalities agree.

The Wheatland Town Board discussed the issue at a meeting in June, but deferred a decision on joining the commission until the Wheatland fire chief, Randall fire chief and perhaps the Twin Lakes chief had a chance to discuss alternatives to the study’s recommendations. At the meeting, Wheatland FD Chief Lou Denko was critical of the study’s plan for moving forward,

In Twin Lakes, board members seemed open to exploring consolidation without committing to how that would look. Challenges discussed including declining volunteerism and the growing need to provide staffing for emergency medical services especially.

“The problem’s not going away,” said Trustee Aaron Karow. “We have to be be proactive.”

A key is to have all municipalities on board, Skinner said.

“All three municipalities have to say we’re moving ahead with discussions,” Skinner said.

Wheatland Chief Denko said he expected to be able to get back to his board about discussion among the chiefs by Labor Day.

Meanwhile, the Twin Lakes Village Board is expected to take up the topic again at its regular board meeting Aug. 20 with an agenda item calling for discussion and possible action on “creating a committee for EMS/Fire consolidation.”