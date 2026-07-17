Driver dead in truck vs. house crash in Randall

/Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue photo, used with permission

The driver of a car that struck a building early Friday morning was determined to be dead at the scene in Randall.

The occupants of the house in the 39400 block of 104th Street were not injured.

From a news release issued by TLFR:

At approximately 2:40 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2026, Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue and the Town of Randall Fire Department were dispatched to the 39400 block of 104th Street in the Town of Randall for the report of an injury crash involving a vehicle that had struck a residence.

Initial reports indicated that a pickup truck had traveled completely into the residence. Due to the extent of the reported damage, the Kenosha County Specialized Response Team (SRT) was requested to assist with stabilizing the structure. The Kenosha County SRT, comprised of personnel from the Somers, Pleasant Prairie, Bristol, and Wheatland Fire Departments, responded to the scene. A Richmond (IL) Fire Protection District ambulance was also requested to provide change-of-quarters coverage at the Twin Lakes Fire Department while crews operated at the incident.

Upon arrival, first-arriving Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue units confirmed that a pickup truck had penetrated approximately 10 feet fully into the residence, causing significant structural damage. The occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate and were not injured. Emergency medical personnel determined that the sole occupant and driver of the pickup truck was deceased at the scene.

Due to the severity and circumstances of the crash, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) was requested to conduct a comprehensive investigation. The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. All fire crews werecleared at 7:16 a.m. The incident remains under investigation by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. No additional information is available for release at this time.

Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue extends its appreciation to all assisting agencies for their coordinated response and professionalism during this incident.

UPDATE about 11:42 a.m. from Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office:

On July 17, 2026, at 2:38 a.m., the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a truck that had crashed into a residence in Kenosha County. Based on the preliminary investigation, a white 2018 Ford F-250 was traveling north at a high rate of speed on 395th Avenue when it left the roadway and struck a residence on the north side of 104th Street. The homeowner told deputies that after the crash, the operator exited the vehicle and approached him to ask whether anyone inside the home had been injured. The operator then returned to the vehicle and sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The operator, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. The ME’s Office responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation. No injuries were reported to the occupants of the residence. The investigation remains active, and no further information is being released at this time.