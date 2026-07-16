A word from our sponsors: Westosha Senior Community Center hosting Tech Connect in July & August

US House passes bipartisan bill to make daylight saving time permanent WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Tuesday to make daylight saving time permanent nationwide in a bipartisan move that pushes the country one step closer to ending the long-contested ritual of semiannual clock changes. The House passed the measure, called the Sunshine Protection Act, 308-117. Its future in the Senate is uncertain. Introduced by Republican Rep. Vern […] Amelia Twyman

Growing Up GenX: How it all began Note: Every superhero has an origin story, and I’m no different. As I look toward turning 60, I wanted to revisit mine. This is how I recall the events of August 4, 1966. My father’s version of the day’s events may—and probably does—differ from mine, but I’m sticking with my version. I remember that day like […] David Maack

Salad greens scrutinized as cyclosporiasis outbreak spreads As state and federal officials work to identify the source of the recent outbreak of the intestinal illness cyclosporiasis, Michigan health officials have identified lettuces or salad greens as one potential culprit. “Early information has shown lettuce as a common product that regularly comes up during the investigation,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive […] Anna Claire Vollers

RUSD projects $8.07 Tax mill rate, faces $51M deficit by 2031 RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) tax mill rate is expected to be set at $8.07 for the 2026-2027 school budget, up from the previous year. The amount includes the increase that was part of the $190 million referendum approved by voters in the April 2025 election. Referendum dollars will be used […] Grant Ritchey, Report for America Corps Member