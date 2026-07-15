Units responding foe crash in Paddock Lake

Jul 15th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 1:10 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 23900 block of Highway 50 in Paddock Lake.

UPDATE 1:14 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports two vehicles involved.

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