Units responding foe crash in Paddock Lake

Wisconsin State Fair announces 80-plus new foods for 2026 fair; early ticket deal ends July 19 WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair organizers are rolling out more than 80 new food and beverage items for the 2026 fair as the event marks its 175th anniversary, according to a release from the fair. The Wisconsin State Fair, presented by T-Mobile, runs Aug. 6–16 at State Fair Park in West Allis. The new-items […] Racine County Eye Staff

Yael Foundation and the Role of Experience and Memory in Jewish Identity The Yael Foundation is an international charitable organization dedicated to strengthening Jewish education and identity-centered learning. Through its educational initiatives, the Foundation seeks to create meaningful experiences that help young people develop a lasting connection to Jewish life, culture, and community. Young people today are growing up in an environment where experiences, emotions, and a […] Racine County Eye Staff

Fitness for All Ages: Must-Have Apps and Practical Wellness Tips Staying fit has never been easier or harder, thanks to the sheer volume of information right at our fingertips. Every time we want to lose weight, build muscle, eat healthier, or improve our sleep, our devices distract us with endless reels, news updates, PayPal pokies, urgent work emails, and fresh content that makes it feel […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine PRCS schedule lists dozens of softball, volleyball games across city parks in late July RACINE — Adult league play continues across Racine parks this month, with the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services schedule listing dozens of softball matchups and beach volleyball games beginning Wednesday, July 15, and continuing into August. The schedule includes multiple league divisions — including Ruby, Emerald, Boulder, Tidal, Mystery, Tracker, Striker and several co-ed […] Racine County Eye Staff