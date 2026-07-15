July 15, 2026 lake test results: Rock Lake swim caution remains in place; swim closure lifted for Camp Lake; swim cautions lifted for DeWitt Park beach, Hooker Lake boat launch

A Rock Lake swim caution remains in place while a swim closure was lifted for Camp Lake and swim cautions were lifted for DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake and Hooker Lake boat launch after resampling by Kenosha County Tuesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Results from Tuesday that prompted the lifting of the closure and some cautions and sustaining the Rock Lake caution were:

Camp Lake — 31 E.coli/100 mL

Hooker Lake Boat Launch — 46 E.coli/100 mL

DeWitt Park beach — 4 E.coli/100 mL

Rock Lake — 397.0 E.coli/100 mL

Rock Lake is scheduled to be resampled. That typically occurs the next day, weather permitting.