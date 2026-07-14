Twin Lakes Police Department arrests Illinois Man on child enticement, child sex crime charges

From the Twin Lakes Police Department:

The Twin Lakes Police Department has arrested a 35-year-old Illinois man following an online child exploitation investigation conducted by the department.

During the investigation, an adult male identified as Marc W. Bruce, of Woodridge, Illinois, engaged in online communications with who he believed to be a 15-year-old female. Throughout the conversations, Bruce repeatedly acknowledged the purported age of the juvenile and continued engaging in sexually explicit communications. Investigators determined that Bruce arranged to travel to Twin Lakes with the intent of meeting the child for sexual purposes.

On July 13, 2026, Bruce traveled from Illinois to Twin Lakes and arrived for the planned meeting. He was taken into custody by members of the Twin Lakes Police Department without incident. Bruce was booked into the Kenosha County Jail on the following charges:

• Child Enticement (Class D Felony)

• Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime (Class C Felony)

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office pending further review of evidence. Due to the ongoing nature of this case, no further information is available at this time.

The Twin Lakes Police Department remains committed to protecting children and holding accountable those who seek to exploit minors. Parents should remember that offenders often use online platforms and electronic communications to target young people. We encourage families to have ongoing conversations about online safety and to remain actively involved in their children’s online activities. Investigations such as this are an important part of our mission to keep children safe and prevent victimization before it occurs.