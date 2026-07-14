July 14, 2026 lake test results: Camp Lake closed to swimming; Hooker Lake boat launch, Rock Lake, DeWitt Park beach under swim cautions

Camp Lake is closed to swimming and Hooker Lake boat launch, Rock Lake and DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake are under swim cautions after testing by Kenosha County showed elevated E.coli levels at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Results that prompted the closures and cautions from Monday sampling were:

Camp Lake — 1553 E.coli/100 mL

Hooker Lake boat launch — 921 E.coli/100 mL

Rock Lake — 326 E.coli/100 mL

DeWitt Park beach — 548.0 E.coli/100 mL

The above locations were scheduled to be re-sampled Tuesday, weather permitting.

The above locations are scheduled to be resampled. That typically occurs the next day, weather permitting.

Results from testing this week by Kenosha County (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 4 E.coli/100 mL; DeWitt Park on Silver Lake 548 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 66 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 53 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 326 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 1553 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 70 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake launch 921 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 27 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 15 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 68 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 15 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 7 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 24 E.coli/100mL

Randall (reported by the District of Powers Lake) — Powers Lake Beach 3 E.coli/100mL