Multiple injuries in crash in Randall

There were multiple injuries, including one person being airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital, in a crash on Highway F in Randall Sunday afternoon.

From a Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue news release:

At approximately 2:17 p.m. today, Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue, the Town of Randall Fire Department, and the Town of Wheatland Fire Department were dispatched to the 38500 block of CTH F (87th Street) for the report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, crews found one vehicle with heavy damage in the roadway, one female patient located in a nearby field, and a second vehicle approximately 20 yards off the roadway within a tree line. Initial reports indicated three occupants were involved in one vehicle, while the sole occupant of the second vehicle, an adult male, sustained critical injuries.

Due to the number of patients and the severity of the incident, additional ambulances from the Richmond Fire Protection District (IL) and Elkhorn Area Fire Department were requested to the scene. Flight for Life was also requested and responded to the Town of Randall Fire Department Station 2 helipad.

Ground ambulances from Richmond Fire Protection District and Elkhorn Area Fire Department transported patients to Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. The critically injured male patient was subsequently airlifted by Flight for Life to Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee in critical but stable condition.

Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue would like to thank the Town of Randall Fire Department, Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Richmond Fire Protection District (IL), Elkhorn Area Fire Department, Flight for Life, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Kenosha Joint Services Dispatch, and Twin Lakes Police Dispatch for their assistance and coordinated response to this incident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, no further information will be released.