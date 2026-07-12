2026 Bristol Progress Days Parade coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The Bristol Progress Days Parade wound its way through downtown Bristol Sunday afternoon.

There were floats, cars, Miss Bristol contestants and Bristol outstanding citizens, Scouts, bands and more as well as of course candy everywhere.

Here is video of the fire equipment — sirens on — that started the parade:

Here is video of the bands that were in the parade (Westosha Central High School Marching Band, Kilties Mad Plaid, Band of the Black Watch, Salem School Band, Rambler Band):

The Tebala Motor Patrol performed their motorized acts of daring do. Here’s some video:

Here are some more photos from the parade: