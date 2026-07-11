Aug. 7-8 men’s conference to offer training, resources for non-custodial fathers in Kenosha, Racine counties

From Kenosha County government:

Registration is now open for a free, two-day conference designed to help men — particularly non-custodial parents — to gain life skills, employment stability, and more.

The Racine Kenosha ELEV8 Men’s Conference will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7 and 8, at Carthage College.

Organizers said the program is designed to help men through practical workshops, mentorship, inspiring speakers, and meaningful brotherhood.

Waleed Ahmad, coordinator of Racine County Workforce Solutions’ ELEVATE program, said participants will gain practical life skills, emotional tools, and real-world strategies promoting personal growth, healthier relationships, responsible fatherhood, and long-term stability.

“Non-custodial fathers often face unique hurdles as they work to stay engaged, responsible, and present in their children’s lives. This conference is about ensuring they don’t face those challenges alone,” Ahmad said. “We’re creating a space where men can build practical skills, strengthen family connections, and access the support they need to move toward stability and long-term success. When non-custodial fathers thrive, their children, families, and communities

thrive with them.”

Non-custodial parents are those who do not have primary physical custody of their children but do often have visitation schedules and financial responsibilities for their children, including court-ordered child support payments.

The conference is an extension of the mission of the ELEVATE (Empowering Lives through Education, Vocational Assessment, Training and Employment) program, which is to promote family stability and self-sufficiency by providing essential support to parents navigating challenges related to employment, child support, co-parenting, and legal matters.

“The ELEVATE program is transforming how we support families in our community. Instead of relying on traditional, punitive enforcement, we are partnering with parents to help them overcome barriers to employment, access to training and build stability,” said Racine County Executive, Ralph Malicki, who fully supports this empowering approach to working with families.

Likewise, Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman supports the mission of the ELEVATE program and the men’s conference.

“Helping parents to overcome obstacles and build strong families is at the heart of what we do in county government, and ELEVATE is a shining example of this mission in action,” Kerkman said. “There are many resources available to help parents advance their careers and lift up their families, and I encourage our residents to seek them out.”

The Elev8 conference program includes sessions on identity, purpose and integrity; financial stewardship, health and wellness; and emotional strength, parenting and leadership. Lunch-and-learn sessions will focus on the building trades and entrepreneurship, and a resource fair showcasing service providers and employment opportunities will be held both days.

There is no charge for fathers to attend the conference, although registration is required by July 24.

For more information, including a link to register, visit https://bit.ly/ELEV8-2026.

Organizers are also continuing to seek sponsorships to help support the conference programming and logistics. For more information, contact Ahmad at 262-638-6551 or Waleed.Ahmad@racinecounty.gov or Shalonda Black at 262-697-4744 or Shalonda.Black@kenoshacountywi.gov.

Learn more about the ELEVATE program:

◼ In Racine County: https://www.racinecounty.gov/departments/hsd/supportive-

services/workforce-solutions/elevate

◼ In Kenosha County: https://www.kenoshachildsupport.com/programs.htm