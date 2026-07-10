Jonah and Brittany Gauger named 2026 Bristol Outstanding Citizens

The Gaugers and their children

Jonah and Brittany Gauger were named the 2026 Bristol Outstanding Citizens at the Progress Days Banquet, which takes place on the first evening of the annual community festival.

The banquet took place Friday evening at the Parkway Chateau.

The Gaugers were recognized for their involvement in the Bristol community in a number of areas.

Brittany Gauger was recognized for her involvement at church, the historical society and Progress Days as the parade coordinator.

Jonah Gauger was recognized for his involvement at church, including choir, ushering and Sunday School. He also has coached tee-ball for Bristol Recreation. He is a school counselor.

The Gaugers have five children.