Grace Bies, Zoe Jonas named 2026 Bristol Junior Outstanding Citizens

Grace Bies (left) and Zoe Jonas

Grace Bies and Zoe Jonas were the 2026 Bristol Junior Outstanding Citizens at the Progress Days Banquet which takes place on the first evening of the annual community festival.

Grace Bies is a member of Bristol Strivers 4-H Club and plays for Jr. Illinois Wave Softball. Her nomination lauded her having a “habit of showing up at community events and functions and simply going to work.”

Zoe Jonas keeps a busy schedule that includes basketball, dance, school band and choir. She was a spelling bee finalist and worked crew for the Bristol Drama Club. She is a 4-H member and volunteers at the Senior Center.

The banquet took place Friday evening at the Parkway Chateau.