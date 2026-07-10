Elizabeth Bergene is Miss Bristol 2026

From left, Carly Corelli, 2026 Miss Bristol Elizabeth Bergene, 2025 Miss Bristol Mary Gillmore and Allison Chmielski

Elizabeth Bergene was named Miss Bristol 2026 at the Progress Days Banquet, which takes place on the first evening of the annual community festival.

The banquet took place Friday at The Parkway Chateau.

Bergene was one of three contestants for Miss Bristol this year.

First runner up was Allison Chmielski. Second runner-up was Carly Corelli.

Bergene also was named Miss Congeniality by her fellow contestants.

Bergene is a junior at Shoreland Lutheran High School. She plains to attend Wisconsin Lutheran College or University of Wisconsin-Parkside and pursue degrees in biomedical science. She recently earned her CNA from Gateway Technical College. At Shoreland, she is involved with volleyball, soccer HOSA, student ambassadors, St. Light, drama club and music, including Chamber Choir. She has been accepted into the National Honors Society. Outside of school, Bergene is active in her church in Bristol, teaching Sunday School, volunteering with the Food Pantry, church car wash fundraisers and the choir.

Bergene is the daughter of Rev. Dustin and Dee Bergene.