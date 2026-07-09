Federal assistance available for residents affected by April storms in Kenosha County

From the Kenosha County Executive’s Office:

Kenosha County residents affected by the severe weather in April may now apply for federal disaster assistance, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced (Thursday).

Kenosha is among the 19 counties included in a recent Presidential Disaster Declaration stemming from the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred across Wisconsin April 13-23.

Homeowners and renters with uninsured damage to their primary home, personal property loss, or disaster-related needs may now apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Low-interest disaster loans are also available for affected businesses, private nonprofits, and residents through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“I encourage residents and business owners whose insurance does not cover their losses from the April storms and flooding to look into these options from the federal government, to see if they qualify for assistance,” Kerkman said. “Kenosha County Emergency Management was proactive in working with our state and federal partners as the situation was unfolding in the spring, and I’m grateful for this recent Presidential declaration.”

FEMA relief information

FEMA advises that residents with homeowners’, renters’ or flood insurance should first file a claim with their carrier before applying for FEMA assistance. In cases where insurance does not cover all disaster expenses, federal assistance may be available.

Assistance from FEMA may include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, and coverage for other disaster-related expenses such as replacement of appliances and furniture, vehicle repairs, childcare costs, and moving and storage costs.

Applications for FEMA assistance are now available online at https://www.disasterassistance.gov. Applicants will need to provide the following information:

◼ Contact information (phone number, current mailing address, email address, and damaged home address)

◼ Social Security number

◼ A general list of damage and losses

◼ Annual household income

◼ Banking information for those who choose direct deposit

◼ If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or insurance company name

Those who need additional information or additional help may contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for assistance in multiple languages.

In the coming days, the State of Wisconsin and FEMA will be offering one-on-one support during local office hours. More details about the Kenosha County location will be available soon. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Aug. 31.

SBA loan assistance

Businesses and nonprofits are eligible to apply for business physical disaster loans. They may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for home and personal property loans and may borrow up to $100,000 to replace or repair personal property such as clothing, furniture, vehicles and appliances. Homeowners may apply for up to $500,000 to replace or repair their primary residence.

Applicants may also be eligible for a loan increase of up to 20 percent of their physical damage, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements include strengthening structures to protect against high wind damage, upgrading to wind-rated garage doors, and installing a safe room or storm shelter to help protect property and occupants from future damage.

To apply online, visit https://www.sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Aug. 31. The deadline to return economic injury applications is March 30, 2027.