A word from our sponsors: Westosha Head Start is now enrolling for the 2026-27 school year

Fireworks blamed in three Racine fires RACINE, Wis. — Racine firefighters responded to three fireworks-related fires on July 5, according to the Racine Fire Department. Fireworks cause a dumpster fire Firefighters were called at 12:05 a.m. to the 2000 block of Lathrop Avenue for a report of a dumpster fire. The dumpster and an adjacent fence were heavily damaged, according to […] Grant Ritchey, Report for America Corps Member

HOPE Christian Schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in 2026-27 RACINE — HOPE Christian Schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to all enrolled students during the 2026-27 school year under a federal option known as the Community Eligibility Provision, according to a public notice from the school. The provision allows eligible schools to serve meals at no charge through the School Breakfast Program and […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine PRCS softball leagues return to city diamonds with games July 9–16 RACINE — Adult softball leagues organized through the City of Racine’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department are set to play a busy week of games across multiple city parks, with matchups scheduled from Thursday, July 9, through Thursday, July 16, according to the city’s weekly league schedule. Games are listed at diamonds including Humboldt […] Racine County Eye Staff

Linda Foley, 72, of Elkhorn – Obituary Linda Foley, 72, of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, died unexpectedly Monday, July 6, 2026, at her home. Linda Foley’s Early Life Linda was born June 1, 1954, in Illinois. She married Francis Foley on April 30, 1976. She enjoyed reading and cross-stitching. Her family said she loved and cherished her family and always put her son, daughter-in-law, […] Racine County Eye Staff