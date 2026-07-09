A word from our sponsors: 2026 Bristol Progress Days is July 10, 11, 12

Note: This is a paid announcement from Bristol Progress Days — DH

2026 Bristol Progress Days, the annual community festival held the weekend after the Fourth of July in Bristol, will take place over three days on July 10, 11 and 12.

The theme for this year is “Bristol Progress Days is 56 in ’26.”

The festivities include the Miss Bristol crowning and the Outstanding Citizens Awards, which are announced on Friday at the coronation banquet. The sports tournaments are always a big hit and the fireworks show and parade draw people from all over the southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois area.

Here’s some of the other fun at Bristol Progress Days:

CORONATION BANQUET — This year’s Miss Bristol and the Outstanding Citizen announcements are made at the annual banquet held at the Parkway Chateau on Friday evening.

RUN/WALK — This year’s events will again include a 5K run/1.5 mile walk on Saturday morning, starting at Village Hall. Same day registration.

PARADE — The parade known for its large number of varied entries and its abundance of candy treats takes place starting at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The parade route works its way through downtown Bristol and ends at Hansen Park, where the other Progress Days activities are held. Make sure to bring a container for all that candy!

FIREWORKS — The annual fireworks display takes place at dusk on Sunday.

INFLATABLES — The festival will host a variety of inflatables and arcade games.

AUCTION — A live auction will take place Sunday following the parade at 2:30 p.m.

MUSIC — Music in the beer garden will be provided: On Friday at the Hansen Park Beer Garden starting at 6 p.m. Dirty Boogie Band; Saturday 6pm – Live Music at Hansen Park Beer Garden w/Myles Wangerin; Sunday 4pm – Live Music at Hansen Park Beer Garden Dan Lepien Band.

SOFTBALL — Softball tournaments will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

KIDS PEDAL PULL — Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at basketball court area. Register at 10:30 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL — A volleyball tournament will take place at Hansen Park on Saturday. Starts at 9 a.m.

DART BALL — A Dart ball tournmanent will take place on Saturday, with registration starting at 10:30 a.m.

RAFFLES — Tickets are $5 each with only 1,000 sold. Drawing is at 8:30 p.m., Sunday. Prizes: 1st Place: 2-night resort stay in Branson, MO or Wisconsin Dells 2nd Place: $150 3rd Place: $75

PING PONG BALL DROP — Get your ping pong ball. Drop is at 7 p.m., Saturday.

More information available here.